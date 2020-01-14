Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

