Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.50). Navistar International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Navistar International by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Navistar International by 38.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 350,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

