Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $656.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.86 million to $657.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.02 million, with estimates ranging from $604.98 million to $625.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after acquiring an additional 440,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 257,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

