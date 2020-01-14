Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.54 Million

Analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $129.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.24 million. WesBanco posted sales of $128.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $509.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.16 million to $514.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $609.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.36 million to $621.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 120,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.