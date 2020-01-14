Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 505,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

