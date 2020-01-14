Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 53.7% in the second quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,919 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 37.8% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,067,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 567,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

