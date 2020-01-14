Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

