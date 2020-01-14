Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply