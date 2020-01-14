Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Myers Industries by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.05%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

