Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $295.43 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $297.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $13,764,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

