Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,877. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.