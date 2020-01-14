Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $106.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $86.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $420.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $468.75 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $530.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

