Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce sales of $46.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.17 million to $47.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $186.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.14 million to $187.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.91 million to $195.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRET. National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.