Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 554,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

