Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report $480.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.78 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $467.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 401.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.66. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

