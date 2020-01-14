Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.63 million and the highest is $19.54 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $60.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $63.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.37 million, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $130.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

