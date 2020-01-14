Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,624 shares of company stock worth $10,443,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,992,000 after buying an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 379,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares in the last quarter.

SITE traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 226,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

