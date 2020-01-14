Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $29.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $29.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $25.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $120.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.31 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,886 shares of company stock worth $3,873,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $21,541,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

