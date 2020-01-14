Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 374.7% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $74,076.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 374.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

