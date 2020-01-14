ZB Hits 1-Day Volume of $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

