Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $778.29 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $444.43 million and $778.29 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $52.08 or 0.00594658 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Allcoin, BCEX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00184864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00115011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,534,394 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinut, Allcoin, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Kuna, Bitinka, Coinroom, Tux Exchange, GOPAX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Liquid, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, Upbit, C2CX, Exmo, BCEX, WEX, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Cryptomate, LBank, Mercatox, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, OKEx, Cryptopia, LocalTrade, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, BigONE, CoinEx, Coinrail, BX Thailand, Gemini, HitBTC, Kraken, Bit-Z, Huobi, Poloniex, Gate.io, Binance and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

