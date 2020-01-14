ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,370.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,370.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00577326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00161041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00115520 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

