Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $48.37 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00058699 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01869372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03927400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00728891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00084349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00577326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,248,343 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Huobi, Bittrex, Koinex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Indodax, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Binance, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

