ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,413.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. ZCore has a market cap of $193,814.00 and $1,413.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,067,058 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

