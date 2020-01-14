Zealium (NZL) Hits One Day Volume of $45.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $22,262.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000899 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,156,123 coins and its circulating supply is 14,156,123 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

