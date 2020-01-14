Zeepin Price Tops $0.0015 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. Zeepin has a market cap of $754,403.00 and $1,560.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

