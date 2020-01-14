Zel Price Up 10.8% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zel has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $5.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00482474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00094087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00118338 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006428 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,374,400 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

