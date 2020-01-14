Zennies (ZENI) Price Reaches $0.0002

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Zennies has a total market cap of $178,362.00 and $795.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.