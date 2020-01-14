Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,539.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $518,005.00 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00485590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00093915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119115 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,902,034 coins and its circulating supply is 7,846,611 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

