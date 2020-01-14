ZINC Price Reaches $0.0030 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $16,323.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

