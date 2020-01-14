Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

