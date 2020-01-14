Zipper Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

