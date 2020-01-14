Zippie Price Hits $0.0019 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $521,258.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

