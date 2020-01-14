Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. 944,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,549. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.26 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

