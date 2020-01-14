Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 92,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. 944,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.26 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

