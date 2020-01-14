Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin Sells 32,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,259. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,026,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,158,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

