Zoomba Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,294.00 and $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00194893 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

