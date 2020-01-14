ZPER Tops One Day Volume of $2,248.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $2,248.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00318192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012209 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Allbit, BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.