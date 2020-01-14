ZTCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $3.27 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.74 or 0.05768294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00122716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

