ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $22,169.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00750055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003647 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,306,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,306,812 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.