ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $868,469.00 and $128.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.