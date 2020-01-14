Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Zumiez stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

