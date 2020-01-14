Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Research Coverage Started at First Analysis

Research analysts at First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,510 shares of company stock worth $1,553,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zuora by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.