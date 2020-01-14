Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZNGA. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

ZNGA remained flat at $$6.77 during trading on Tuesday. 8,765,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,970 shares of company stock worth $14,419,491. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

