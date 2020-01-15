-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Moneygram International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,508. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

In other Moneygram International news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

