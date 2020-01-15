$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $721.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

