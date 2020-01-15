-$0.03 EPS Expected for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings. Gran Tierra Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gran Tierra Energy.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,530. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.