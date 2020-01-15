$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. Switch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 45.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 934,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

