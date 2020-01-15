-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

