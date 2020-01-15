-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. MannKind has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

