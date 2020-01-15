-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cel-Sci’s earnings. Cel-Sci posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cel-Sci will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cel-Sci.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVM opened at $9.09 on Wednesday.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

